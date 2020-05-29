Davido Set To Move Into His Dream House Which Comes With An Elevator (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Music entertainer, Davido
Music entertainer, Davido

After spending so many years living in Lekki, popular singer, Davido is set to move to his dream house which comes an elevator.

Information Nigeria recalls the 27-year-old father of three set a new record in the United State with his song, ‘fall’.

On Wednesday, May 20th, the multi-award winning singer had hinted on his Instagram page that he was up to something as he shared a video of him checking out his new house.

According to reports, the house costs 800million naira and it is located in Banana Island, Lagos state.

Watch the video below:

