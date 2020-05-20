Davido Showcases Demo Copy Of First Single, Dami Duro (Photo)

Multi-award winning singer, Davido took a trip down memory lane as he showed his fans and followers the demo copy of his single, Dami Duro.

The singer revealed he sent the CD to show promoter and Flytime Group boss, Cecil Hammond in 2011, hoping that he would get signed outside a concert.

Sharing a screenshot of a recent WhatsApp chat he had with the show promoter, the singer wrote;

“Wow I gave this Dami Duro demo to Cecil Hammond in 2011 hoping to get signed outside a concert haha !!!! I NEED THIS CD!! LIFE IS CRAZY !! I THANK GOD !!”

See his full post below: