Davido Splashes N1m On Boy Who Edited Photo Of Himself And Wizkid



Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has gifted the sum of 1million naira to the graphic designer who photoshopped the viral image of him and Wizkid.

The singer had taken to his Instagram page on Friday to share the image which led to a blow out that rocked social media on Friday.

The photo showed the father of three wearing popular traditional attire known as agbada with a cap on his head while Wizkid had a white wrapper tied around him.

The duo also had stains of white chalk on their faces.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, who seemed pretty impressed with the image, re-shared it on his social media platform where he wrote that he and his colleague are the greatest Nigerian artists of all time.

On Saturday, the elated graphic designer, identified as Odukoya Wasiu Abiodun revealed that he received the sum of one million Nigerian Naira from the singer and he also shared an appreciation post on the photo-sharing app.

Read Also: Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma Throws Subtle Shade At Burna Boy

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAiOOFQA1Wm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link