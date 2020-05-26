Davido Surprises Gateman With Mouth Watering Breakfast (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido is definitely a personification of Magnanimity.

Only on Sunday, the singer promised to record a verse for embattled singer, Cynthia Morgan despite their fall out in the past.

Well, a day later, the multi- award-winning singer gifted his gateman a breakfast worth a whopping 100k.

In the video which is currently circulating on social media, the gateman couldn’t believe his eyes as he prayed endlessly for the ‘fia’ crooner after the food was delivered to him.

