Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi Cover Billboard Magazine (Photos)

The new Billboard story, titled ‘This Isn’t a Fad’: Three of Africa’s Biggest Stars on Making the Industry Come to Them, states that the “next musical revolution is brewing in Africa.”

The story, written by Gail Mitchell, features interviews Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Mr Eazi, which were all done in a video conference call.

The article sees the Nigerian stars addressing topics like life under quarantine (Davido mentions his fiancée recovering from the virus), the dollar amounts they’re now making as artists, the differences between major label & independent routes, “afrobeats” as a category, and the factors that have played a part in the music industry’s investment in Africa.

“People just need to get on the train. This isn’t a fad. With 1.2 billion people, we’re not going anywhere anytime soon. We’re here to stay,” Tiwa Savage mentions in the piece.

The story features photography by Lakin Ogunbanwo and Seye Isikalu, and styling by Daniel Obasi and Quinton Faulkner.