Davido To Release Numbers Of People Asking His Realtor About His New Mansion

By
Valerie Oke
-
Davido
Davido

It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has reportedly acquired a new mansion in Banana Island area of Lagos.

Well, the singer has revealed that his realtor has since the news broke out been getting calls from people asking questions about the new house.

Read AlsoDavido Reveals Where He Got Money To Move To Banana Island

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, the singer said he is about to start leaking such people’s numbers.

He wrote: “I’m about to start leaking the numbers of pple calling my realtors to ask stupid questions … una know una self …. leave me alone.”

https://twitter.com/davido/status/1266737163380625409?s=19

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here