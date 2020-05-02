Davido To Splash N1.4 Million On Fans In 14 Days

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known as Davido has announced plans to splash as much as N100k on fans daily for the next 14 days as a way of supporting them during the lockdown of the nation.

Speaking during an interview on CNN while promoting his new music video D&G few hours before Chioma’s birthday, he added that he knows how hard it would have been for his fans during the period.

“As you guys know, I just dropped a new video featuring my girl Summer Walker, amazing video D&G off the album ‘A Good time’. And guess what, I know people are having a hard time staying at home, people are going through stuff in this difficult situation.

So I felt like let’s do a challenge, be creative, be spontaneous. I want to see something different and I’m going to be giving out 100 thousand Naira every day for 14 days. I’m excited to see what you guys are going to do. So let’s go thriller, D&G challenge starts now.”