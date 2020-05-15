Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Daughter (Photo)

Singer, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu penned a heartfelt message to their daughter, Imade Adeleke after she turned five on Thursday.

The single mum of one took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of them taken at the birthday celebration.

Momodu captioned the post;

”@realimadeadeleke Happy Birthday angel of mine 😍 I love our love, it’s perfect! When it comes to you.. your dad & I DID THAT & that’s on period. #TheBig5“

Information Nigeria recalls Davido also celebrated his daughter and he gifted her a toy car.

