Davido’s Cousin, Adenike Graduates From US University Despite Lockdown

Davido’s cousin and Senator Ademola Adeleke’s daughter, Adenike, have graduated from a US university, despite lockdown.

Senator Adeleke took to his Instagram page to celebrate her on her graduation.

In his post on social media to celebrate her, he revealed that she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Nursing and Health Professions.

The senator shared a photo of her on social media with caption: “Glory be to God! I’m so proud my beautiful daughter 😘 Adenike Marlyn Adeleke graduated today from Oakwood University in Alabama class of 2020.”

