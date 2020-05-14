Davido’s Daughter, Imade Filmed Speaking French Fluently With Her Mum’s Sister (Video)

A video of Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke communicating in French has caught the attention of web users.

Imade’s mum, Sophia Momodu took to her Instagram to show her fans how she makes her daughter’s hair treatment cream.

During the process, Imade and her mum’s sister could be heard having a conversation in French.

This was eventually disrupted by Momodu who expressed her displeasure at the situation.

The fashion entrepreneur said the duo always gossip about her in French because she doesn’t understand the language.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJFMhegw2V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link