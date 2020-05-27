Davido’s ‘Fall’ Breaks New Record In US

Popular afro-pop singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has set a new record in the United State with his song, ‘fall’.

The song has now been certified gold in the US, thus becoming the first African solo singer to achieve such feat.

This is coming few days after the same song was certified gold in Canada.

The excited singer made the announcement via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

See what he wrote below;

I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆!! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !!