Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma Throws Subtle Shade At Burna Boy

Singer, Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland took to her Instagram story on Saturday to throw a subtle shade at self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.
This comes after Burna Boy dissed the DMW boss, Davido in a post on Snapchat where he implied that the latter is only successful due to the wealth of his father, Adedeji Adeleke.
A DMW member, @ben_of_lagos took to the photo-sharing app to share a post taking a swipe at the Afro-fusion artiste.
His post reads;
“Life is a risk
You risk it to make it or you sit down there hating or loosing it”
Chioma also re-shared the DMW member’s post with laughing emojis.
See the post below: