Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma Throws Subtle Shade At Burna Boy

Singer, Davido’s fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland took to her Instagram story on Saturday to throw a subtle shade at self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

This comes after Burna Boy dissed the DMW boss, Davido in a post on Snapchat where he implied that the latter is only successful due to the wealth of his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

A DMW member, @ben_of_lagos took to the photo-sharing app to share a post taking a swipe at the Afro-fusion artiste.

His post reads;

“Life is a risk

You risk it to make it or you sit down there hating or loosing it”

Chioma also re-shared the DMW member’s post with laughing emojis.

See the post below: