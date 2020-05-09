Davido’s P.A, Aloma Survives Car Accident In Lagos (Video)

One of Davido’s personal assistants, Aloma DMW was almost involved in a motor accident after the tyre of his 2 weeks old Benz pulls out on motion in Lagos.

A video from the scene of the accident is currently circulating on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido gifted his personal assistant and associate, Aloma the black Mercedes Benz GLK 350 after blessing him with a house.

The DMW associate is lucky to be alive as two of his tyres came off while he was driving on the road.

Watch the video below: