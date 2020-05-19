Davido’s Sister, Sharon Hangs Out With Sophia Momodu, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Sophia Momodu and Tiwa Savage
Sophia Momodu and Tiwa Savage

Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Ademefun was recently spotted hanging out with Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu.

Savage decided to unwind by organizing a girls night in her home.

Several videos from the hangout capture the moment the beautiful ladies sang and danced with no men around.

In a particular clip, Savage could be seen teaching Ademefun how to shake her derrière but all efforts proved futile.

Davido’s sister was eventually mocked for not being able to move her waist and shake her behind.

Watch  video 

 

