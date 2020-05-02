Days After Being Dragged, Timini’s Girlfriend Shares Romantic Video

Days after being dragged on social media, actor, Timini Egbuson‘s girlfriend, Lydia has shared a romantic video of them to taunt critics.

The 32-year-old brother of actress, Dakore Egbuson came under serious heat on social media recently after it was alleged that his girlfriend was 19 years old.

Lydia, a student of Babcock university, however, came out to clear the air as she revealed that she is 20 years old.

A new video of the couple being intimate in a room has surfaced online.

Read Also: Eniola Badmus Gets N1m Credit Alert From Anonymous Fellow

Watch the video below: