Days When Political Class See Government As Personal ATM Are Over: Presidency

The presidency has stated that the days when government was seen and used by the political class as personal ATM are over.

According to a statement credited to the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu which was released via Bashir Ahmad’s official Twitter handle, the time for better governance and clean hands in the affairs of the state have taken over.

He wrote, “The days when government was seen and used by the political class as their personal ATM to empty are over. The time of better governance and clean hands in the affairs of state is here to stay.”