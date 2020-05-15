Dead Fishes On Niger Delta Coastline Linked To Toxic Waste – NOSDRA

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency on Thursday, May 14, revealed its findings following investigations carried out after dead fishes were found along the Atlantic Ocean’s coastline.

The agency stated that the dead fishes found along the Atlantic Ocean’s coastline indicated a high level of toxicity caused by wastes discharge which might have come from domestic and industrial sources often emptied into the water body.

Idris Musa, Director-General of NOSDRA said the findings did not show hydrocarbons (oil) as the possible cause of the death of the fishes.

He said: “The results of the laboratory tests were perused, and we make explanation on the parameters of concerns that were analysed for the purpose of clarity and understanding. As earlier mentioned, the findings did not show hydrocarbons (oil) as the possible cause of the death of the fishes.”

The federal government was also urged to pay more attention to the activities of those illegally carrying out fishing in Nigeria’s territorial waters, to guard against possible dumping of wastes as well as unwanted aquatic species.