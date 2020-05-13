‘Decent Gentleman On Board’ – Melaye Reacts As Buhari Appoints Gambari As COS

Dino Melaye, former senator Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly has reacted to the appointment of prof. Ibrahim Gambari the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Melaye describes Gambari as a descent gentleman before going on to send him his congratulations.

He wrote:

“Congratulations professor Gambari the new Chief of Staff to Mr President. Decent gentleman on board.”