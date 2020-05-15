Dele Momodu Replies IG Follower Who Advised Him Against Blocking People

Media personality Dele Momodu has replied a follower who advised him against blocking people because of their views on Instagram.

Issues started after Dele Momodu took to social media to celebrate Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke who turned 5 on May 14th.

Read Also: Kwam 1 Speaks To Dele Momodu On Rumors Of His Alleged Affair With Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife (Video)

Responding to the post, the follower commented on the Ovation Magazine boss’ post that she noticed how he blocks people easily. She then went on to advise him to stop especially if he intends to contest for a political position.

Dele Momodu wasted no time in responding, telling her that he doesn’t intend to contest for politics again.

He added that Donald Trump recently blocked his old friend Piers Morgan on Twitter, and thus he sees nothing wrong in blocking people.