Demolition Of Hotels In Rivers State Is Condemnable: Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the demolition of two hotels for flouting government lockdown order in Rivers State.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, demolished Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel, in Eleme Local Government Area of the State for flouting lockdown order.

Reacting to this act further, Fani-Kayode who earlier revealed his surprise at the demolition, described the act as a condemnable one.

He expressed that, if the act was carried out by President Buhari, people supporting Wike’s action would condemn it.

He further expressed that power must be expressed with restrain and caution, regardless of who wields it.

