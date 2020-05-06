Dencia Drags Troll For Insulting Bobrisky

Cameroonian-born singer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, Dencia is not one to stand and watch another person disrespect Bobrisky.

Dencia wasted no time in dragging a troll who criticized Bobrisky because of the way she dresses.

Dencia had shared a picture of Bobrisky and captioned it ”God has blessed her abundantly” and in no time, a follower attacked her, saying, God is not happy with Bobrisky.

Dencia wasted no time in putting the troll in his place.

See their conversation below and share your thoughts;