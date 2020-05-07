Denola Gray Apologizes Body Shaming Tweets After 9 Years (Photo)

Nigerian actor and model, Denola Gray, has apologized for some 9-year-old Tweets where he chiefly called out people for their body.

This is coming after he was reminded of the tweets by a fan identified as ‘Magic’

It was gathered that Denola had earlier advised people to stop making negative comments about other people’s bodies.

Reacting to the old tweets, Denola pointed out that it was shameful, what he had Tweeted as he also pointed out that it doesn’t represent how he feels or thinks now.

See His Post Here: