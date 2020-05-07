Denola Gray Reminded Of Body Shaming Tweets After 9 Years

Nigerian actor and model, Denola Gray has been slammed for his comment which was speaking against fat-shaming ladies.

Denola had pointed out that people need to stop making negative comments about other peoples body when a fan dragged his attention to some of his old tweets.

He simply wrote: “Stop commenting on people’s body”

Reacting to his tweet, another Twitter user reminded him of four tweets where he largely commented on some people’s body as he fat-shamed them.

