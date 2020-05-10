Denrele Edun Opens Up On Being Bisexual

Popular media personality, Denrele Edun recently spoke about his sexual orientation during an Instagram live session.

The media personality said he has heard so many things regarding the topic so he has decided to address it.

According to him, he has slept with women and he has also had the best of both worlds.

In his words;

”my people in case you’re wondering, let me just drop this here. If una think say I no de knack women.. I dey knack woman pieces. I have had the best of both worlds”

Read Also: COVID 19: I Allowed Someone Who Flew In From London To Stay With – Bobrisky Reveals Test Result

Watch the video below: