Despite Strange Deaths, Ganduje Asks FG To Relax Lockdown In Kano

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje has appealed to the federal government of Nigeria to urgently relax the lockdown of the ancient state in order to ease the hardship on the people especially, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Read Also: Ganduje Hails President Buhari Over Lockdown In Kano

He made this known on Thursday while inaugurating a panel of medical experts to support the state covid-19 taskforce.

Following the rise in COVID-19 cases and the strange deaths in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a total lockdown in Kano which took effect on Monday.

Ganduje said, “we would engage the presidential task force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano,” he said.

“We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items. We would love the federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”