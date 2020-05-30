Diane Russet Appeals To Her Fans Not To Drag Fellow Ex-Housemates

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has made a passionate appeal to her fans not to drag her fellow ex-housemates as the much-awaited reunion sets to air.

Read Also: Let Your Past Sufferings Inspire A Stronger And Better You: Diane

Making the appeal via her official Twitter handle, she asked them to disregard any mention of her name even if it doesn’t go down well with them.

She wrote: “Morning Family, Please while we await the reunion to air if for any reason my name is mentioned and it doesn’t sit well with you, please don’t drag anyone for it, because it was how they felt in the house, we’ve all moved past it, this was for closure and to promote peace.”