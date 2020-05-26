Diaspora Enrollment For NIN Ongoing In Over 15 Countries, Says NIMC

“As of today, we have reached a record 41 million by sheer determination and hard work. I owe all of this to the great staff of the NIMC who pushed themselves beyond their limits to see this happen,” he told journalists.

“Diaspora enrolment was greatly received by the Nigerians in other countries and it has been going well since the launch.

“Enrolment is happening in over 15 countries across the world, with more countries to come on board in the near future.”

Aliyu said inadequate electricity; information technology infrastructure; inadequate enrolment centres and devices; and insufficient sensitisation have been challenges to the enrollment process.

According to him, the $433 million loan secured from the World Bank would be used for the expansion of enrolment centres to 4,000.

“The funding covers digital ID enrolment, issuance and usage; strengthening of the enabling law, security, privacy, data protection and cybersecurity mechanisms; as well as strengthening the IT and other backend infrastructure,” he said.

Co-financing the loan is the International Development Association (IDA), French Agency for Development and US$215 million from the European Investment Bank.