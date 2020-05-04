Dino Melaye Drags Gbajabiamila, Others To Court Over NCDC Bill

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Former Senator Dino Melaye has announced that he has filed a court action against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the House over the infectious disease control bill.

The bill which is currently marred in controversy has passed through second reading and is due for a clause by clause consideration tomorrow during plenary.

Also Read: Dino Melaye Writes Nigerian Leaders At All Levels

The bill has been getting negative reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Dino made the announcement today via his twitter handle saying he filed a case at the Federal High Court, Abuja on what he described as “a wicked bill.”

See his tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here