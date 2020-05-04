Dino Melaye Drags Gbajabiamila, Others To Court Over NCDC Bill

Former Senator Dino Melaye has announced that he has filed a court action against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the House over the infectious disease control bill.

The bill which is currently marred in controversy has passed through second reading and is due for a clause by clause consideration tomorrow during plenary.

The bill has been getting negative reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Dino made the announcement today via his twitter handle saying he filed a case at the Federal High Court, Abuja on what he described as “a wicked bill.”

COVID-19 VACCINE: I have just filed a court action against the Speaker and House of Representatives on the wicked bill initiated by Hon Femi Gbajabiamila this morning at the Federal High Court Abuja. We shall overcome.

-Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye pic.twitter.com/qilvghpdYM — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) May 4, 2020