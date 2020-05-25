Disability Should Never Limit You – Gbenga Daniel’s Son

Debola Daniel, the disabled son of former Ogun governor Gbenga Daniel has taken to Twitter to share a motivational piece for all disabled people around the world.

According to the young man, people ask him how he drives despite being a disabled person.

He tweeted;

”If you know anything about me, you’d know I love driving. People have asked me over the years how I get into my car myself and how I drive myself. Here’s an answer to the first part. Disability should never be a limitation. Just an invitation to live your truth differently.”