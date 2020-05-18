Discharged Patient In Delta Says COVID-19 Is A Scam

A 36-year-old woman who was one of the recently discharged patients of the COVID-19 in Delta State has alleged that the disease is a scam, according to Vanguard report.

The patient, who reportedly tested positive of the virus on April 17 but stressed that she didn’t have the virus, was taken to the COVID-19 Isolation/Treatment Center in Warri where she was kept for 17days until her discharge.

She has reportedly tested negative for the virus, and while speaking with journalists on Monday, the woman insisted that she never received or saw her results, indicating her status of the disease which she claimed is a scam.

She said, “It was an audio result that I got. They called me to tell me that I was positive but did not give me any result. Before I was taken there I already said the virus is not in this country. We cannot curb its spread if it is in this nation. The disease may be in the western world, but not here. Keeping me there (Isolation Center) was against my wish.

“The markets are crowded; if it is here more people would have been affected. The banks are also crowded. It’s a scam in this nation. I am a witness. I have been there. I may have stayed at the isolation centre, but I do not see myself as a COVID-19 patient.

“My friend who was with me before I was admitted is living his normal life. He is fine. His test was negative. How about my family at home? When I was sick my mother was the one bathing me and even slept in the same room with me many times. She is almost 70 and still living her normal life. Imagine the close contact she had with me.

“They did not plan the drama before they went on stage. They would have quarantined my family. The reports that the doctors that attended to me were all tested positive for COVID-19 are all fabricated stories.”