DJ Cuppy Gush Over Iconic Writer, J.K. Rowling (Photo)

Celebrity disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has expressed her wish to have tea with Harry Potter author, J. K. Rowling.

The 27-year-old revealed her admiration for the British writer in a tweet she shared on Monday.

Cuppy, in her tweet, tagged the writer as a queen as she expressed her love for her works.

She wrote, “Someone tell @JK_Rowling that she is a legend, boss, and overall kweeeen!! I would love to sit down and have a cup of tea with her!”

