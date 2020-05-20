DJ Cuppy Lands Dream Job, Says ‘It Is A Life-Changing Contract‘

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy, took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to inform her fans about a life changing contract she signed.

The disc jockey announced that she has finally landed her dream job but she failed to explain what it entails.

DJ Cuppy, however, stated that she will spill the tea next week when everything has been perfected.

In her words;

“People have been asking me what this “BIG NEWS” is… WELL; I just signed a life-changing contract and landed the dream job! BUT; I’m not allowed to reveal till next week

Promise you will be so PROUD! #CuppyOnAMission.”

See her tweet below: