DJ Cuppy Shows Off Burnt Plantain She Fried; Asks Future Husband To ‘Be Prepared’

A popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola simply known and addressed as DJ Cuppy has taken to her official Twitter handle to show the whole world the ‘burnt’ plantain she fried.

Sharing the photo, she sent a strong message to her future husband to prepare himself.

Well, since she shared the photo, her fans have been saying she doesn’t need to cook for her future husband as she can afford to buy anything she desires in the world. Do you agree with this?

She wrote: “Dear Future Husband… Prepare Yourself.”