DJ Cuppy Vows To Support Upcoming Artistes

Nigerian artiste DJ Cuppy has taken to Twitter to reveal she will use her platform to help upcoming artiste, henceforth.

Cuppy, who is also the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, tweeted;

”I have made a personal OATH to support upcoming artists from now! I realised I need to do better with my platform!!!

Many upcoming acts have since taken to her comment section to thank her for this.