Do Not Fear Failure But Rather Fear Not Trying, Says Melaye

The former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly, Dino Melaye has advised his followers that they should not fear failure but rather fear not trying.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, he added that the person who fails and gets up is stronger than the person who never tried.

“The person who falls and gets up is stronger than the person who never tried. Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying. You can conquer fear. Be courageous and resolute”, Melaye tweeted.