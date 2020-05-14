Do Not Judge A Girl That Wants To Be Pampered – Omojuwa

Social commentator J.J Omojuwa has shared his thoughts on relationships and how to treat the people involved.

According to him, no one should judge a girl who wants to be pampered, the same way men who work with a budget should not be judged.

Omojuwa reacted to a viral video where a man spoke on how he had issues with a girl because he is on a budget.

”You shouldn’t judge a girl that wants to be pampered the same way you shouldn’t judge a guy that prefers to work with a budget. People are who they are & you should make your choices according to who fits into your reality. There’s no morality in these choices, only bank balances”