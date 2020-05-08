Don Jazzy Reacts As Twitter User Ridicules Men Who Use TikTok App

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to a tweet which made mockery of men, who use trending social media app, TikTok.
A Twitter user, identified as Ajiboye had taken to the micro blogging site to claim that men, who use the app, wear ‘G-strings’.
The tweet reads;
“A guy who uses Tiktok app is capable of wearing G-strings”.
The music producer caught wind of tweet after Nigerians brought it to his attention by tagging him.
Don Jazzy simply responded saying;
“Lol #ThatsInteresting”
Read Also: Don Jazzy Transcended From Making Hits To Making Hit Makers – Korede Bello
See the tweets below: