Don Jazzy Reacts To Mass Killings In Southern Kaduna

Popular music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known and addressed as Don Jazzy has joined the growing list of celebrities who have spoken against the reported killings of inhabitants of Southern Kaduna by suspected bandits.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, 29th May, he charged the security operatives to do more in that regards.

He wrote: “The pictures of inhabitants of Southern Kaduna, who were gruesomely killed in bandits’ attacks in the past few days, is such a sorry sight to behold. It’s even more worrying that many others have reportedly fled their homes for safety.

“The security of the lives and properties of our people should be the primary duty of govts at all levels. Our security agencies should be charged to do more in this regard, ensuring the sanctity of lives and properties. Peace to the departed souls.”

