Don Jazzy Salutes Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Terrorists (Photo)

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has taken a moment to celebrate Nigerian soldiers who have dedicated their lives in fighting insurgency.

Taking to Twitter, Don expressed the need to celebrate the bravery and encouraged families who have their people in the army.

The Marvin boss shared a photo of soldiers as he wrote the words to accompany it.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote in part: “We need to understand why it’s constructive to acknowledge the bravery and doggedness of our armed forces’ personnels who have put their lives on the line in the fight against insurgency…”

See His Post Here: