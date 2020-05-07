Don Jazzy Transcended From Making Hits To Making Hit Makers – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer and MAVIN act Korede Bello has taken to social media to appreciate his boss Don Jazzy.
The MICASA crooner took to his Twitter page to gush over Jazzy’s genius, saying the latter went from making hits to making hitmakers.
In his words;
“Yo! Don Jazzy transcended from making hits to making hit makers”.
Korede was signed to the label at the same time ace singer Reekado Banks was signed. Reekado has since exited the label and did this in a beautiful way.