Donald Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media Platforms

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has threatened to close down social media platforms trying to silence conservatives voices.

Trump’s threat came few hours after he was fact-checked on popular micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Also Read: Trump Reveals Quantity Of Ventilators He’s Sending To Nigeria

He wrote:

”Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” he tweeted.

”Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”