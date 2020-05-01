Donate Your Buildings As Isolation Centers, Health Minister Begs Nigerians

The health minister, Osagie Ehanire has appealed to Nigerians with numerous properties to donate some for use as isolation centers.

He made this call during a media briefing on Thursday.

“As stated yesterday, bed spaces and Isolation Centers at State level need to match the increase and necessitates an appeal to all citizens, especially property and hotel owners, to recognize the imminent needs and the social responsibility of working with State governments to make facilities available for temporary use in emergency situations,” the minister said.

“It is of concern to us all that everything should not be left to government alone. We must all take collective ownership of the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”