Don’t Allow Eid-el-fitr Prayers In Kaduna, Gumi Tells El-rufai

Popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has appealed to the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai not to consider allowing Eid congregation prayers to hold at the end of the Ramadan period because of the deadly coronavirus.

The popular cleric made the appeal shortly after news broke out that the Kano state government has allowed for congregation prayers in the state amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Once you allow people to come and pray, they are going to troop out in thousands you cannot control. And the point is that we have stayed for over two months under lockdown. We are afraid that one single day will come and spoil all the gains that we have had.

Read Also: Lockdown: Nigerians Still Awaiting Your Broadcast – PDP Tells Buhari

“Kaduna is one of the states that has the least infection rates. We can see deaths in hundreds, in all the core-northern states like Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Borno.

“But Alhamdulillah, because Kaduna had gone into lockdown earlier than all the states, we have less infection rates than the other states. Nobody can deny this fact,” Gumi said.