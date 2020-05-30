Don’t Be Afraid To Start From The Bottom, Ramsey Noah Tell Fans

Legendary actor, Ramsey Noah has come out to dish some price of advice to his teeming fans on social media.

The actor in his short piece, charged his fans not to be afraid to start from the bottom.

He further revealed that there is a lot of people pretending to be at the top.

He made this via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 30th May

He wrote:

Don’t be afraid to start from the bottom. There’s a lot of people pretending to be at the top