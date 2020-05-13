Don’t Be In A Hurry To Dismiss Friends That Are Extremely Honest: Toke Makinwa

Controversial on-air personality, Toke Makinwa has advised her fans that the should never be quick yo dismiss those friends who are extremely honest because they would end up needing them.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she said these are the kind of people to be surrounded with if one intends to go far in life.

She wrote: “If you want to go fast, surround yourself with “yes” men, if you want to go far, surround yourself with people who can tell you the truth, the painful truth, not everyone is a hater, don’t be in a hurry to dismiss those friends that are extremely honest, you need them.”