Don’t Be Pressured, Great Things Take Time: Patoranking

Popular reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie simply known and addressed as Patoranking has advised his fans not to get pressured.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the 29-year-old singer added that great things take time to come by.

The Ijegun born ‘Alubarika’ crooner shot into prominence in 2011 following the release of his ‘girlie o’ hit single.

Read Also: If You Can’t Get A Job, Create One – Patoranking Tells Fans

He then became a protégé of Timaya’s Dem Mama Records after collaborating with him on his song “Alubarika”. In February 2014,

“Don’t be Pressured…Great things take time. Selah”, Patoranking tweeted.