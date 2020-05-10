Don’t Board Buses Carry More Than 8 Passengers, RTEAN To Lagosians

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has advised Lagosians not to board commercial buses carrying more than the stipulated number of passengers.

The Lagos state government, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, ordered that only eight passengers should be in a 14-seater commercial bus.

Alhaji Mohammed Musa, Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos while assessing compliance level of members, a week after the lockdown ease.

Musa said, “We have urged our members to adhere strictly to the Lagos State Government new transport guidelines of carrying only eight in 14-seater commercial buses to forestall further spread of COVID-19.

“We have set up task force to ensure compliance among our members but we think commuters also have some roles to play to ensure compliance by avoiding erring operators.

“We advise passengers to stop boarding any 14-seater commercial vehicle that has more than eight passengers already in it. Passengers must also support us,’’ the RTEAN boss said.

He urged commuters not to enter buses once they are loaded up to 60 per cent capacity at parks and bus stops

He said that RTEAN members had been duly informed and cautioned on the guidelines, and that the association would not relent in supporting the government in enforcement in the interest of society.

Musa said that 14-seater commercial buses should not carry more than eight passengers while tricycle operators should carry only two passengers with face masks. (NAN)