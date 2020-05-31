Don’t Call Anyone Your Best Friend Until You Test Them With Money – Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share his thoughts on friendship.

According to Omokri, people we call best friend do not deserve this until we test them this way.

”Don’t call anyone your best friend until you test them with money. Lend some so called best friends money, and he may stop taking your call. He may even block you if you disturb him too much. To keep best friends best friends, don’t lend him money”