Don’t Compete, No Matter The Pressure – Mercy Advises Fans

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke has advised her fans that they should never compete with anybody no matter the pressure.

Read Also: Why People Doubt My Relationship With Ike: Mercy Opens Up

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further charged them to discard unhealthy rivalry and focus on their own personal goals.

She wrote: “Set standards for yourself and work towards them… Don’t compete no matter the pressure ❤… you should be your only competition, try and beat your own records… When you begin to look at others it becomes an unhealthy rivalry.. Focus on what matters which are your own goals.”