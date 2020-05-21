Don’t Depend On Anybody – Peter Okoye Tells Fans

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has dished out a piece of advise to his teeming fans on social media.

The singer told fans that they should never depend too much on anybody in this world.

He stressed that even shadow leaves in that dark.

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Thursday.

He wrote: “Don’t depend too much on anyone in this world. Even your shadow leaves you when you’re in darkness.”

